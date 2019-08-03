Odia film Prema Tora Naughty Naughty to release on August 8

Bhubaneswar: Upcoming Odia movie Prema Tora Naughty Naughty starring Dev and Tamanna will release on August 8, the maker announced on Saturday.

The maker made the announcement during the audio release programme of the upcoming film held at the Geeta Govinda Auditorium here today evening.

Scriptwriter of the film Manoranjan Mohapatra, music director Abhijit Majumdar, director SK Murlidharan inaugurated the programme. Lead pair Dev and Tamanna and other actors like Jyoti Panda, Jitendra Ojha and Narayan Sethi were also present.

Veteran actor Mihir Das will be seen playing the role of lead actor’s father in the film. Among others, Priyanka, Sonali, Rakhi, Mamali and Anuradha are also part of the film.

The film revolves around love at first sight, ups and downs in relationships, break up and comedy.

Playback Human Sagar, Satyajit, Biswajit Barik, Ajeen, Sohani, Manaswini and Jagruti lend voice for the songs.