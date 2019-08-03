Odia film Prema Tora Naughty Naughty to release on August 8

EntertainmentEntertainment
By pragativadinewsservice
Prema Tora Naughty Naughty
24

Bhubaneswar: Upcoming Odia movie Prema Tora Naughty Naughty starring Dev and Tamanna will release on August 8, the maker announced on Saturday.

The maker made the announcement during the audio release programme of the upcoming film held at the Geeta Govinda Auditorium here today evening.

Scriptwriter of the film Manoranjan Mohapatra, music director Abhijit Majumdar, director SK Murlidharan inaugurated the programme. Lead pair Dev and Tamanna and other actors like Jyoti Panda, Jitendra Ojha and Narayan Sethi were also present.

Related Posts

Katrina Kaif’s sister Isabelle to debut opposite…

Celebrate Friendship Day with these iconic songs &…

Vidyut Jammwal’s Junglee bags two awards in China

Veteran actor Mihir Das will be seen playing the role of lead actor’s father in the film. Among others, Priyanka, Sonali, Rakhi, Mamali and Anuradha are also part of the film.

The film revolves around love at first sight, ups and downs in relationships, break up and comedy.

Playback Human Sagar, Satyajit, Biswajit Barik, Ajeen, Sohani, Manaswini and Jagruti lend voice for the songs.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.