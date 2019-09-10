Odia film ‘Kokoli’ bags Best Feature Film award at Mexico International Film Festival

EntertainmentEntertainment
By pragativadinewsservice
Odia film Kokoli
18

Bhubaneswar: Odia feature film, ‘Kokoli’–based on rising sea level and displacement of the fishing community, bagged the Best Feature Film award at the prestigious Bacalar Mexico International Film Festival.

The film also received two more awards–Best Female Actress award and the Best Director award.

Related Posts

Prithviraj: Akshay Kumar reunites with Yash Raj Films

Disha Patani turns up the heat again

The Sky Is Pink: First look poster out

While the lead actress Gargi Mohanty received Best Female Actress(in a lead role) award, Snehasis won the best director award.

Apart from Gargi Mohanty and Linkan Pattnaik, the film also stars Bhaswati Basu and Dharitri Khandual in pivotal roles.

Directed by acclaimed documentary and short filmmaker Snehasish Das, the film was produced under the banner of The Naked Eye in association with Ckinetics.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Prithviraj: Akshay Kumar reunites with Yash Raj Films

Disha Patani turns up the heat again

The Sky Is Pink: First look poster out

1 of 407