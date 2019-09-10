Odia film ‘Kokoli’ bags Best Feature Film award at Mexico International Film Festival

Bhubaneswar: Odia feature film, ‘Kokoli’–based on rising sea level and displacement of the fishing community, bagged the Best Feature Film award at the prestigious Bacalar Mexico International Film Festival.

The film also received two more awards–Best Female Actress award and the Best Director award.

While the lead actress Gargi Mohanty received Best Female Actress(in a lead role) award, Snehasis won the best director award.

Apart from Gargi Mohanty and Linkan Pattnaik, the film also stars Bhaswati Basu and Dharitri Khandual in pivotal roles.

Directed by acclaimed documentary and short filmmaker Snehasish Das, the film was produced under the banner of The Naked Eye in association with Ckinetics.