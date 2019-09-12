Odia association Singapore felicitates Invest Odisha delegation

Bhubaneswar: The Odia association of Singapore felicitated Capt. Dibya Sankar Mishra, Minister Industries, MSME, Energy and Home today along with the delegation accompanying him at Singapore Innovation Centre.

Sambit Misra, president of the Odia Samaj Singapore welcomed and felicitated Hon’ble Minister and the delegation members.

Speaking on the occasion Dr. Nitin Jawale, IAS MD IPICOL urged the Odia community in Singapore to be the ambassadors of their state and spread the story of Odisha’s development far and wide.

Hon’ble Minister urged the Odia fraternity in Singapore to explore investing in their home state for which he assured the fullest cooperation from his side.

The Odia samaj requested that the state government should regularly interact with the Odia communities like them outside the country and that they would do all for the betterment of the state.