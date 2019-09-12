Odia association Singapore felicitates Invest Odisha delegation

HeadlinesState
By pragativadinewsservice
Odia association Singapore
13

Bhubaneswar: The Odia association of Singapore felicitated Capt. Dibya Sankar Mishra, Minister Industries, MSME, Energy and Home today along with the delegation accompanying him at Singapore Innovation Centre.

Sambit Misra, president of the Odia Samaj Singapore welcomed and felicitated Hon’ble Minister and the delegation members.

Related Posts

Ex-student killed lecturer for smartphone: Police

Govt to infuse Rs 10 cr to revamp sanitation in Pattamundai…

Sopnendu Mohanty appointed Odisha’s Digital and Financial…

Speaking on the occasion Dr. Nitin Jawale, IAS MD IPICOL urged the Odia community in Singapore to be the ambassadors of their state and spread the story of Odisha’s development far and wide.

Hon’ble Minister urged the Odia fraternity in Singapore to explore investing in their home state for which he assured the fullest cooperation from his side.

The Odia samaj requested that the state government should regularly interact with the Odia communities like them outside the country and that they would do all for the betterment of the state.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Ex-student killed lecturer for smartphone: Police

Govt to infuse Rs 10 cr to revamp sanitation in Pattamundai…

Sopnendu Mohanty appointed Odisha’s Digital and Financial…

1 of 5,279