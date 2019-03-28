Odia actor Bidusmita joins BJP

Bhubaneswar: Ollywood actress Bidusmita joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of several senior leaders at the party’s state headquarters here on Thursday.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, national vice-president Baijayant Panda, State in-charge Arun Singh and actress turned politician Anu Choudhury were present on the occasion.

Worth mentioning here that earlier veteran actors like Mihir Das, Mahasweta, Aparajita Mohanty, Pinki Pradhan, Pintu Nanda and Sritam Das had joined the saffron party.