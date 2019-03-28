Odia actor Bidusmita joins BJP

Twin City
By pragativadinewsservice
Bidusmita
39

Bhubaneswar: Ollywood actress Bidusmita joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of several senior leaders at the party’s state headquarters here on Thursday.

Related Posts

Security guard murdered in Bhubaneswar

1.2 quintals ganja seized in Cuttack, two including woman…

Mega Mock Drill Exercise by NDRF, State Agencies at city…

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, national vice-president Baijayant Panda, State in-charge Arun Singh and actress turned politician Anu Choudhury were present on the occasion.

Worth mentioning here that earlier veteran actors like Mihir Das, Mahasweta, Aparajita Mohanty, Pinki Pradhan, Pintu Nanda and  Sritam Das had joined the saffron party.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.