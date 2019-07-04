ODF reduces deaths due to diarrhea and malaria

New Delhi: The Economic Survey 2018-19 tabled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament today outlined the progress made in the Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM).

Initiated in 2014 to achieve universal sanitation coverage, the flagship programme is one of the largest cleanliness drive as well as an attempt to effect behavioural change in the world. Through SBM, 99.2 per cent of rural India has been covered in the last four years.

Since October 2014, over 9.5 crore toilets have been built all over the country and 564,658 villages have been declared Open Defecation Free (ODF). As on 14 June 2019, 30 States/UTs are 100 per cent covered with Individual household Latrine (IHHL). SBM has significantly improved health outcomes.

The SBM has helped reduce diarrhoea and malaria among children below five years, stillbirth and low birth weight (newborn with weight less than 2.5 kgs). This effect is particularly, pronounced in districts where IIHL coverage was lower is 2015.

The mission is one of the largest cleanliness drives in the world and has brought in a remarkable transformation and traceable health benefits. The focus under this mission has not just been on construction of toilets but also on effecting a behavioural change in the communities.

The result has been substantial gains in health parameters as shown by various studies. The gains from the cleaner India are important inputs, directly as well as indirectly, for achieving broader economic development objectives.

Under SBM, an incentive of Rs 12,000 is provided for construction of Individual Household Latrines (IHHL) to eligible beneficiaries in rural areas and covers for provision of water storage. The central share for the incentive provided for IHHLLs is 60 per cent and the State share is 40 per cent.

The Economic Survey says that “Solid and Liquid Waste Management (SLWM) is another major component of SBM Mission. Many states have undertaken activities such as construction of waste collection centres, menstrual hygiene management activities, installation of bi-gas plants, construction of compost pits, installation of dustbins, system for collection, segregation and disposal of garbage, construction of drainage facility and leach pits and construction of soak pits and stabilization ponds.”

In terms of the impact of SBM on the physical environment, a very recent study by UNICEF, in association with MoDWS indicates considerable impact on combating contamination of water, soil and food. The findings from the study indicate that these substantial reductions may potentially be attributed to the improvement in sanitation and hygiene practices, as well as support systems such as regular monitoring.