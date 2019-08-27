OCMR Issues Notice To Pujahari For His Unproven Therapies

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Council of Medical  Registration has issued a notice to the former director of Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR), Ashwini Pujahari alleging that his unproven therapies have violated human rights of patients.notice to

Besides, Pujahari has been asked to appear before the ethics committee on September 6 failing which strict actions will be taken against him.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pujahari was accused of conducting experimental surgeries on poor and destitute patients without consent and approval of the ethics committee.

A video showing him using edible salt on a patient during surgery went viral on social media.

After a standoff with junior doctors’ association (JDA), he resigned from his director post on February 9, 2019. The JDA has claimed that several poor patients were subjected to the unproven experimental surgeries allegedly conducted by Pujahari.

