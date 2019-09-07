OCA to hold elections on September 27

Cuttack: Elections for various posts in the Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) will be held on September 27, informed Electoral Officer, M L Majumdar, on Saturday.

On the direction of the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators, Odisha Cricket Association will have its Annual General Meeting (AGM) cum elections on September 27.

A notice has been issued to all the affiliated full members of OCA including Debasis Mohanty, Shiv Sundar Das and Sanjay Raul (International Cricketers hailing from the State of Odisha), to send their authorised representatives to participate in the Special General Body Meeting, an official said.

The election is scheduled to be held at 11.00 a.m. on September 27 at OCA Conference Hall in Cuttack and to take part in the election process as voter and/or candidate to file nomination for the election. The last date for filing nominations is September 20, the official added.

Further, by the order of the Electoral Officer, the Election Schedule of OCA is given below for information of all concerned.

Elections Schedule