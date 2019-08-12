OCA holds anti-doping, anti-corruption programme

Cuttack: The Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) on Monday organised a seminar on the anti-doping and anti-corruption education programme of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Around 200 players from all age group ( Men & Women) along with their coaches, physios and trainers participated in the programme held at OCA Conference Hall, Barabati Stadium here.

Bidyut Kumar Nayak, CEO OCA welcomed the participants and resource persons and wished to make the programme successful. OCA coordinator Daniel Rout and ACLO Sibu Prakash Ghose were present.

BCCI Anti Doping officials Abhijit Salvi and Anshuman Upadhyaya conducted the programme.

Notably, the sports department recently said that the Indian cricketers will now be dope tested by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA).