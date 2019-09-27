OCA election results announced; know the new members

Cuttack: The Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) this evening formally announced the results of the election for various posts for the State’s Cricket association today.

The voting for a total of six posts of OCA including President, Vice-president, Secretary, Joint-secretary, Treasurer and Councilor for the Apex Council was held today morning.

According to a press release of OCA, Pankaj Lochan Mohanty and Akshaya Kumar Samant have been elected as President and Vice-President of the State’s Cricket Association respectively.

Arrested former-OCA secretary Ashirbad Behera’s son Sanjay Behera has been elected as the new secretary. He secured victory against opponent Naba Pattanaik by getting as many as 45 votes out of 70 OCA members.

While Mehtab Khan has been elected as Joint Secretary by securing 40 votes, Vikash Pradhan elected as the Treasurer of OCA after getting 30 votes among the members of OCA.

On the other hand, Suvasis Senapati was elected unopposed for the Apex council member of OCA.

Notably, all candidates are being elected for one year and this is the first OCA election held after the implementation of the Supreme Court-approved Justice Rajendra Mal Lodha committee recommendations to overhaul cricket administration in the country.