OCA election begins

By pragativadinewsservice
OCA elections
Cuttack: Elections of the office-bearers of Odisha Cricket Association(OCA) began at 11:30 am on Friday. The polling for the cricket wing took place at the Conference Hall in Barabati Stadium here.

The election will be held for a total of six posts including President, Vice-president, Secretary, Joint-secretary, Treasurer and Councilor for Apex Council.

Besides, OCA former Secretary Ashirbad Behera’s son Sanjay Behera is also in the run for the Secretary post.

Notably, OCA has been marred with controversies after the arrest of Ashirbad by CBI from his residence in Cuttack earlier this month over his alleged involvement in the Artha Tatwa chit fund scam.

This will be the first OCA elections to be held after implementation of the Supreme Court-appointed Justice Rajendra Mal Lodha Committee’s recommendations.

