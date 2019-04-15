Observation of international space station facilitated

Bhubaneswar: NISER Astronomy Club in collaboration with Nakshatra, the astronomy society of IIT Bhubaneswar successfully organized a live astronomy session at the MHR Sports ground of IIT Bhubaneswar located in its sprawling campus at Argul.

The aim was to facilitate observation of the transit of the International Space Station (ISS) in front of the moon was successfully captured through one of the five telescopes having an aperture of 11″ as the ISS was passing through Jatni skies. The station was also viewed through the four other telescopes. The station was also viewed through four other telescopes.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. R.V Rajakumar said, “Observing through a telescope is an experience that gives a first hand and closer view of the sky and the Universe. The station was also viewed through four other telescopes. I am sure it is going to be an informative and knowledgeable session for NISERand IIT students. We look forward to having more of these in coming times and advised the students of IIT and NISER collaborate.”

The event was well attended by about 100 students, faculty, staff members and their families between 18:00-20:00 hrs. Mr. Jatin Khare, Secretary Science and technology, Students’ Gymkhana and Dr. Chandrasekhar Bhamidipati, School of Basic Sciences welcomed Prof. R. V. Rajakumar, Director, IITBBS personally visited the astronomy camp at MHR ground and shared his knowledge on locating low earth orbit satellites and objects through telescopes.

He emphasized on the importance of having breadth in Astronomy courses for engineering and Science Students. He complimented the students of both NISER astronomy club and Nakshatra, IIT Bhubaneswar for successfully arranging a viewing of the space station through a Telescope. And curriculum to encourage students to take up astronomy and astrophysics activities in the Institute and praised the NISER Atronomy Club, Nakshatra Astronomy society of IITBBS and the NISER Student body for organizing such a nice event. The participants were mesmerized by the beauty of the Craters of the Moon, Sirius Binary Star System, Orion Nebulae and various other astronomical objects gazed through the telescope.