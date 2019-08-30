‘O Balma’ Crosses 2 Million+ Views In 7 Days

Bhubaneswar: Amara Muzik’s recently released video song O Balma crossed a soaring 2 Million+ Views on YouTube within 7 days of its release.

The video stars the internationally acclaimed dancer Harihar Dash opposite Lipsa Mishra and is composed by Sumit Dikshit. O Balma is sung by Aseema Panda and Tarique Aziz.

The song has been greatly received by the audience. Apart from the appreciation received on YouTube, the song has also seen the audience engage with it on the social media video app, TikTok.

With the advent of digital technology and Amara Muzik being a leading player in the digital space for over a decade, maximum justification has been done to this song with proper planning and execution by a team of experts at Amara Muzik.

The video song choreographed and directed by Harihar Dash has been greatly appreciated for their performance. Moreover, it is nice to see industry artists also support and dance to the tunes of O Balma on TikTok.”, says Suraj Mohnot, Digital Marketing Head, Amara Muzik.

Also Read: Odia music video ‘O Balma’ garners over 6 lakh views in 24 hours

In case you missed it, watch the video here:

<> </>