Nushrat, Sunny, Vijay Varma join Shailesh R Singh’s Hurdang

Mumbai: Nushrat Bharucha, Vicky Kaushal’s brother Sunny Kaushal and Gully Boy actor Vijay Varma have been roped in for Shailesh R Singh’s upcoming directorial Hurdang.

Film critic Taran Adarsh made the announcement on Twitter today.

ANNOUNCEMENT… Sunny Kaushal, Nushrat Bharucha and Vijay Varma in #Hurdang… A love story set in #Prayagraj… Filming begins 1 July 2019… Directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhatt… Produced by Shaailesh R Singh [#MentalHaiKya and #JabariyaJodi]. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 19, 2019



Sunny and Nushrat will play each other’s love interest in the film, shooting for which commences from 1 July. However, Vijay’s role is still kept under wraps.

On the work front, Sunny is currently busy in Bhangra Paa Le while Nushrat will star opposite Rajkummar Rao in Turram Khan. The actress will also be part of Dream Girl, which stars Ayushmann Khurrana.