Nushrat, Sunny, Vijay Varma join Shailesh R Singh’s Hurdang

BollywoodEntertainment
By pragativadinewsservice
Hurdang
3

Mumbai: Nushrat Bharucha, Vicky Kaushal’s brother Sunny Kaushal and Gully Boy actor Vijay Varma have been roped in for Shailesh R Singh’s upcoming directorial Hurdang.

Film critic Taran Adarsh made the announcement on Twitter today.

<>

Related Posts

Priyanka Chopra’s wax statue unveiled at London Madame…

Karan Deol’s debut film Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas to release…

First look posters of Arjun Patiala released, characters…


</>

Sunny and Nushrat will play each other’s love interest in the film, shooting for which commences from 1 July. However, Vijay’s role is still kept under wraps.

On the work front, Sunny is currently busy in Bhangra Paa Le while Nushrat will star opposite Rajkummar Rao in Turram Khan. The actress will also be part of Dream Girl, which stars Ayushmann Khurrana.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.