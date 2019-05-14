Nurses launch cease-work stir in Balasore DHH; healthcare services hit

Balasore: The nurses in Balasore District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) have launched a cease-work stir today over various demands resulting in disruption of health care services.

According to sources, the nurses of the DHH also demonstrated outside the office of the Chief District Medical Officer and submitted a memorandum demanding appropriate action against any kind of vandalism in the hospital.

Reportedly, the nurses have resorted to the cease-work agitation after the attendants of a pregnant woman had assaulted a nurse at the hospital premises four days ago.

Following the agitation, District Collector Ramesh Chandra Rout has warned the staffers to call off their stir immediately or else face the music.