Nurse thrashed for demanding money to provide medical services in Balasore DHH

Balasore: Demanding gratification for providing medical services to a woman, who delivered a gild child at Balasore DHH in the wee hours today, proved costly to a nurse.

According to reports, a woman identified as Pramila Mohanty was admitted to the Maternity and Child Care Unit of Balasore District Headquarters Hospital after she experienced labour pain. She gave birth to a girl child at 3.50 am today. However, a nurse who was in charge, allegedly demanded money from the woman’s family member for welcoming a girl child.

The family members then gave Rs 300 to the nurse. But the accused nurse, identified as Rita Hati, returned the amount and purportedly demanded Rs 1000. She also threatened them not to provide medical services if her monetary demand was not fulfilled.

Soon a verbal duel erupted between the nursing staffer and the family members of the woman over the issue. However, the matter took an ugly turn when the woman’s family members allegedly thrashed up the nurse and knocked her unconscious.

On intimation about the commotion in the DHH, police reached the spot and rescued the injured nurse from the irate people.

Reportedly, the nurse is undergoing treatment in the ICU unit of the DHH.

Following this, the nursing staffs of the hospital have resorted to strike, which has resulted in disruption of health care services at the DHH.

The family members of the woman and the accused nurse have lodged counter complaints in the local police station in this regard.