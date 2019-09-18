Nurse Niharika murder: Six including deceased’s boyfriend grilled, probe on

Jagatsinghpur: In a major development, to the nurse Niharika murder case, Biridi Police have detained accused boyfriend’s father, brother and four other friends.

According to sources, cops apprehended the accused persons following the murder allegations levelled by deceased Niharika Patra’s family members. All the six accused are being grilled by cops in police custody.

Reportedly, Niharika of Balipatna police limits in Khurda district was involved in a romantic relationship with one Kishor Ranjan alias Raja of Biridi area. Besides, family members of the couple were also aware of the relationship following which they had agreed to let them get married eventually.

Meanwhile, a CCTV footage of the private nursing home in Cuttack where she was working at has also been seized by police.

As per the visuals, Niharika was last seen with Raja while the latter was at the hospital to pick her up at the hospital at around 5 pm on September 8.

While Niharika remained missing, a report regarding the same was lodged at Madhupatna police station on September 9.

Though the exact reason behind the death of the nurse is yet to be ascertained, it is suspected that her male friend might have murdered her and thrown the body near the riverbed to destroy evidence.

Notably, the locals spotted the suspicious gunny bag dumped near the Biluakhai riverbed in Jagatsinghpur district following which cops along with the scientific team reached the spot and recovered the body.

While Niharika’s family members had already identified the body, a DNA test will be conducted soon to establish the identification, sources added.

