Nurse Niharika Murder: Cops disclose info, state it to be pre-planned murder

Jagatsinghpur: The mysterious murder case of Nurse Niharika Patra is starting to untangle as the police on Saturday disclosed few facts and information relating to the brutal killing.

As per the information provided by the cops, Niharika was murdered in Cuttack after she was picked by her boyfriend Kishore Chandra Anchal alias Raja. Later, her lifeless body was stuffed in a gunny bag and was dumped in the Biluakhai river in Jagatsinghpur district.

Reportedly, the entire scenario of Niharika’s body being packed in the sack and shifted to Jagatsinghpur was recorded in a CCTV installed nearby.

Besides, cops also stated that the killing was executed as per the prior plan as it was a pre-planned murder.

Earlier yesterday, the accused boyfriend surrendered himself before police and confessed to his crime.

Raja remained absconding for days after the body of his girlfriend Niharika Patra was recovered near the Biluakhai riverbed in Jagatsinghpur district on September 17.

Notably, the locals spotted the suspicious gunny bag dumped near the Biluakhai riverbed in Jagatsinghpur district following which cops along with the scientific team reached the spot and recovered the body.

