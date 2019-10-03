Nurse Niharika murder case: Parents seek CB probe

Bhubaneswar: In a recent turn in the sensational murder case of nurse Niharika, her parents have demanded Crime Branch (CB) investigation alleging the involvement of more persons in the crime.

According to reports, Niharika’s father has appealed the Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC), demanding a CB enquiry alleging involvement of more persons in his daughter’s murder.

Earlier, cops had stated that Niharika’s death was a pre-planned murder. On September 20, the accused boyfriend surrendered himself before police and confessed to his crime.

After a detailed enquiry on this murder case, the involvement of other persons will be revealed, sources said.

