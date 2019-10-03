Nurse Niharika murder case: Parents seek CB probe

StateState at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
Nurse Niharika murder case
18

Bhubaneswar:  In a recent turn in the sensational murder case of nurse Niharika, her parents have demanded Crime Branch (CB) investigation alleging the involvement of more persons in the crime.

According to reports, Niharika’s father has appealed the Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC), demanding a CB enquiry alleging involvement of more persons in his daughter’s murder.

Earlier, cops had stated that Niharika’s death was a pre-planned murder. On September 20, the accused boyfriend surrendered himself before police and confessed to his crime.

Related Posts

OSRTC introduces new Toll-free number for passengers

Ganjam youth arrested for cheating girl on marriage pretext

Minor reshuffle in top bureaucracy; 5 IAS officers get…

After a detailed enquiry on this murder case, the involvement of other persons will be revealed, sources said.

Also read: Nurse Niharika Murder: Accused Boyfriend Surrenders

Also read: Nurse Niharika murder: Six grilled, probe on

 

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

OSRTC introduces new Toll-free number for passengers

Ganjam youth arrested for cheating girl on marriage pretext

Minor reshuffle in top bureaucracy; 5 IAS officers get…

1 of 2,619