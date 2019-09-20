Nurse Niharika Murder: Accused Boyfriend Surrenders

Jagatsinghpur: The mystery of the nurse Niharika murder case was claimed to be solved after the accused boyfriend has surrendered himself before police on Friday.

According to sources, the accused, identified as Kishore Chandra Anchal alias Raja of Biridi area, reportedly surrendered himself and confessed to his crime.

While Raja has been taken into police custody for grilling, he will soon be sent for a medical examination. Samples will also be collected from Raja for a DNA test.

As per reports, Raja remained absconding for days after the body of his girlfriend Niharika Patra was recovered near the Biluakhai riverbed in Jagatsinghpur district on September 17.

Reportedly, Niharika and Raja were involved in a romantic relationship and were set to get married eventually.

As per the CCTV footage of the private nursing home in Cuttack where she was working, Niharika was last seen with Raja on September 8.

Notably, the locals spotted the suspicious gunny bag dumped near the Biluakhai riverbed in Jagatsinghpur district following which cops along with the scientific team reached the spot and recovered the body.

Also Read: Nurse Niharika murder: Six grilled, probe on