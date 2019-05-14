NTPC officials review power restoration works in Puri

Bhubaneswar: The CMD of NTPC and AK Bhalla, Secretary (Power), visited Bhubaneswar and Puri to assess the impact of cyclone “Fani” on electrical installations in Odisha.

The officials reviewed the progress of the restoration work.

The team also held meetings with Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Chief Secretary regarding restoration of electricity networks in affected locations. They discussed with the Development Commissioner and the Principal Secretary in this connection.

The Chairman & MD of National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) Limited Gurdeep Singh, RED of ERII Sanjeev Kishore and other senior officials had a meeting with DDUGJY / Saubhagya officials of NTPC located at Bhubaneswar.

During the meeting, the CMD appreciated the efforts put in by the team NTPC in the restoration of electricity after cyclone “Fani”. Singh also informed that the State Government has reposed confidence with NTPC and therefore planned to assign some specific localities to NTPC for the restoration of electricity.

All the officials including Hemant Sharma, Principal Secretary of Energy under Odisha government, paid a visit to OPTCL Dighalo 132/33 KV substation, 132 KV line (Emergency restore Tower)near Balighai and Baliguali village, OPTEL Talabania 132/33 kV Substation and Talabania Control Room, where the team reviewed the electricity restoration work in Puri District.

Besides this, the State Government urged the NTPC to take up work at four places in Puri including Nimapada and Gap blocks for LT network restoration work.

Meanwhile, NTPC had deployed at least 950 trained electricians for the restoration of electricity works of CESU in cyclone-affected areas such as Puri, Khurda, Jagatsignhpur, and Kendrapara districts till date.

As per the latest reports, nearly 5500 persons have been benefited by 72 NTPC Mobile Medical Cyclone Relief Camps organised in the villages and at panchayat level in Puri District. The local residents have benefited hugely from these camps, officials stated.