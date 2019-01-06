NTA Declares UGC NET December 2018 Results

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the results of UGC National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) December 2018 examination.

The results can be accessed on the official website of NTA http://ntanet.nic.in/ntaresults/root/LoginPageDob.aspx.

The First UGC NET Examination was conducted by NTA from 18th December, 2018 to 22nd December, 2018 on two shifts per day across 235 cities in the country.

The examination was conducted in 85 subjects. A total number of 956837 candidates registered for this examination.

There were 598 examination centres across the country. A total number of 742 Observers, 295 City-Coordinators and 24 State Coordinators were deputed at these centres to oversee the smooth and fair conduct of examination. The results have been declared today.

This time there was a change in the mode of the examination, Computer Based Exam was introduced first time to reduce the burden of examinees.

In order to facilitate quick employment of eligible candidates, the result has been declared in record time. The exam was conducted from 18th December, 2018 to 22nd December, 2018 in 10 shifts and result has been declared on 05th January, 2019.

In order to make the examination system transparent, the Question Paper and recorded responses were displayed for the verification by examinees,

To ensure accuracy of result, the keys of question papers were displayed in advance to invite challenges if any.

For the first time in nationwide professional examinations, live CCTV Surveillance through more than 8000 CCTV was carried out.