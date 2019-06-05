NTA declares NEET 2019 results, 19244 candidates from Odisha qualified

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Wednesday announced the results of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for admission to MBBS/BDS courses.

As many as 19244 candidates from Odisha have successfully cleared the test. The candidates can check their results by visiting the official website of NTA- ntaneet.nic.in.

Around 14 lakh candidates appeared for the NEET 2019 on May 5 across 156 cities throughout the country. The test was conducted on May 20 in Odisha and Karnataka due to cyclonic storm Fani.

The examination was held at seven centres in different parts Odisha on May 20 from 10 AM to 1 PM. While 32378 candidates had appeared for the test from Odisha, 19244 have cleared it.

Click here to check the full results of the NEET 2019