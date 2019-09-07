NSA Doval asks authorities to admit injured Kashmiri girl to AIIMS

National
By pragativadinewsservice
NSA Doval asks authorities
0

New Delhi: National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval has directed authorities to send 2-year-old Kashmiri girl, injured in terror attack, to AIIMS.

Doval on Saturday asked the authorities to admit the Kashmiri girl Asma Jan to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi for treatment.

Related Posts

1 killed, two injured following torrential rain in…

Indian Army thwarts infiltration bid in Jammu & Kashmir

Pak resorting to social media to radicalise Kashmir youth :…

The 30-month-old girl was critically injured in a terrorist attack in Jammu & Kashmir’s Sopore on Friday.

The terrorists targeted three others from her family when they attacked their house in a village near North Kashmir’s Sopore town which lies in Baramulla district.

The terrorists barged into the house and opened fire at the family inside the house at Dangerpora village, injuring all four including baby Asma.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

1 killed, two injured following torrential rain in…

Indian Army thwarts infiltration bid in Jammu & Kashmir

Pak resorting to social media to radicalise Kashmir youth :…

1 of 2,905