NSA Doval asks authorities to admit injured Kashmiri girl to AIIMS

New Delhi: National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval has directed authorities to send 2-year-old Kashmiri girl, injured in terror attack, to AIIMS.

Doval on Saturday asked the authorities to admit the Kashmiri girl Asma Jan to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi for treatment.

The 30-month-old girl was critically injured in a terrorist attack in Jammu & Kashmir’s Sopore on Friday.

The terrorists targeted three others from her family when they attacked their house in a village near North Kashmir’s Sopore town which lies in Baramulla district.

The terrorists barged into the house and opened fire at the family inside the house at Dangerpora village, injuring all four including baby Asma.