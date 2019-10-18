Nrusinghanath: Vivacious environ of Odisha where Lord Vishnu worshiped as cat & lion

Bhubaneswar: In India, people of Hindu religion used to worship their God and Goddess in different variants. Nrusinghanath, where Lord Vishnu is worshiped as a form with the head of a cat and the body of a lion in Odisha’s Bargarh district.

Located in the newly formed Bargarh district, Nrusimhanath is about 110 km from Bargarh and 64 km from Sambalpur via Baragarh. The vivacious environs of Odisha are such that travellers flock in numbers every year just to feel refreshed.

Bargarh town is on the National Highway No. 6 and 59 K.m from Sambalpur. Both Sambalpur and Bargarg are well-connected by bus to other major cities of the state such as Bhubaneswar, Berhampur, Rourkela and Cuttack.

According to Oriya and Devnagari inscriptions, the temple was built by Baijal Dev in early 15th century AD. The seventh-century Chinese traveller Hieun Tsang was also spell-bound by the beauty of the temple during his visit here. He has also spoken about the Buddhist university of Parimala Giri which was near the Gandhamardhan hills.

The temple is situated at the foot of a hill, and is surrounded on all sides by one of the thickest jungles of the Central Provinces. A streamlet, Papaharini by name gurgles closely, the water of which is regarded as sacred, and at five places accumulates itself into five pools, called Kunda.

Near the temple a number of very well- preserved relief sculptures are found which include goddess Ganga and Yamuna, Nandi, Jay-Vijay, Trivandrum, Hanuman, Kartika and Shiva-Parvati, three avatars of Lord Vishnu are Baraha, Nrusingha and Bamana, eight-handed Ganesh and cowherd Sahadev are found inside the temple.

Inside the shrine is a very small image of what is called by the people Marjarakesari, a form of Vishnu with the head of a cat and the body of a lion. It is thickly swathed in cloths and has a brass nose, eyes and mouth.

A long description of the genesis of this incarnation of Vishnu has been set forth in a local Mahatmya composed in Odia. There is an inscription in proto-Odia script and in Odia language on a slap of black stone in the temple. The date of this inscription is 14th March 1413 A.D. The inscription is assigned to Vaijal Dev, Raja of Patna.

Vidala-Nrusimhanath (cat variant of Vishnu), the temple was built in the fourteenth century, though an earlier form existed from the ninth century. Stone steps lead past the temple to an enchanting waterfall and further to a remote enclave were exquisitely carved relief carvings have been preserved. On Narasimha-Chaturdashi day (in May) a big fair takes place here and thousands of pilgrims visit the place.

According to Huen Tsang, the Chinese traveller, this place was a centre of Buddhist scriptural learning. Lord Nrushinghanath is a much-adored deity of Odisha and a great fair is held in his honour on the 14th day of the bright fortnight in the month of Vaisakha.