Nripendra Misra appointed Principal Secretary to PM Modi

New Delhi: Retired Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Nripendra Misra has been appointed as the Principal Secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The appointment of Misra, a retired 1967 batch Uttar Pradesh cadre, has been approved by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet. His appointment is effective from May 31, 2019.

“The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Shri Nripendra Misra, IAS(Retired) as Principal Secretary to Prime Minister with effect from 31. May, 2019. His appointment will be co-terminus with the term of the Prime Minister or until further orders, whichever is earlier,” an official statement said.

During the term of his office, he will be assigned the rank of Cabinet Minister in the Table of Precedence, the statement added.