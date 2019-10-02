NRC exercise to begin in Kendrapara soon!

By pragativadinewsservice
Kendrapara: The National Register of Citizens (NRC) will be implemented soon in Kendrapara district as Union Ministry of Home Affairs has written to Registrar General of India in this regard today.

The Assistant Commandant (legal), Ministry of Home Affairs, Shakti Prakash, has asked the Registrar General of India to take necessary action in this regard.

According to sources, the process of identification of illegal migrants in Kendrapara district was facing problems as the state government has not given its nod for the citizenship survey.

On November 26, 2018, High Court-appointed Amicus curiae, Mohit Aggrawal had filed a report urging the court to direct the Central and State governments to update the National Register of Citizens in Kendrapara.

The High Court also directed a committee formed under the chairmanship of Additional Chief Secretary, Forest and Environment Department, Odisha to consider and take appropriate action on the suggestions made by the amicus curiae.

Notably, this has become important as infiltration from Bangladesh and other neighbouring countries continues to plague Kendrapara district.

