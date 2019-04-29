NRAI names players for National Sports Award

By pragativadinewsservice
New Delhi: The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) on Monday recommended the names of the players for the National Sports Award.

While the names of Heena Sidhu and Ankur Mittal have been recommended by the NRAI for the prestigious Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award, Anjum Moudgil, Shahzar Rizvi and Om Prakash Mitharwal recommended for Arjuna Award.

Besides, the NRAI has recommended Jaspal Rana and Ronak Pandit for the Dronacharya Award.

Earlier in the day, the Wrestling Federation of India recommended the name of players and coaches for the National Sports Award.

