NPCI launches RuPay JCB Global Card

Mumbai: National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and JCB International Co. Ltd. (JCBI), the international operations subsidiary of JCB Co., Ltd., with Indian banks, announced the launch of RuPay JCB Global Cards, which can be used at RuPay card-accepting points in India and JCB card-accepting points outside India for both POS and ATM. This is the first-ever JCB brand card issued in India.

State Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Axis Bank, Union Bank of India, Central Bank of India, Andhra Bank, City Union Bank, TJSB Bank, and many more banks will issue RuPay-JCB Global Cards.

Following the enablement of POS terminals and ATMs in India for incoming foreign JCB card members in 2017, both parties have entered into the second phase of the strategic partnership with this launch to serve the need of increasing outbound Indian travellers.

As a launch campaign, NPCI and JCBI jointly offer a special cashback program where the card members can get a cashback of 15% for POS transactions outside India and additional 15% (total 30%) in selected popular destinations for Indian travellers: Thailand, Singapore and UAE. *Terms and conditions apply. Additionally, JCB provides international services such as in-city card member lounges, called JCB Plaza Lounge, in USA, France, Taiwan, Korea, Hong Kong, Thailand, Singapore as well as JCB Plaza in Japan and around the year merchant promotions all over the world.

In the launch ceremony held today, Dilip Asbe, MD & CEO, NPCI said, “NPCI-JCB collaboration is one of the most valued alliances for our home-grown card network, RuPay. Our relationship allows RuPay JCB Global Cardholders to use their cards at tens of millions of locations in the world. The cardholder will enjoy facilities like JCB Lounges in the airports of China, Japan, Hawai, Dubai, Singapore, Hongkong, Bangkok & Korea. With this initiative, both the companies will continue to provide high-value service to our customers, especially the outbound Indian travellers.”

Ichiro Hamakawa, Chairman and CEO, JCB Co., Ltd. and, JCB International Co., Ltd. said, “We very much appreciate our valuable partnership with NPCI who continues to make massive strides in moving India towards a truly digital payment state. I am sure that the RuPay/JCB Global Card will enrich the customers’ payment experience immensely, with the rapid growth of Indian outbound travellers.