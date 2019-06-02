Now, you need to furnish social media details while applying for US visa

New Delhi: Applicants for US visas will now have to furnish their social media account details during the past five years, email addresses and phone numbers under the new rules.

According to sources, the State Department has updated its immigrant and nonimmigrant visa forms to seek the additional information, including social media identifiers from almost all US visa applicants.

The revised US visa form, which was proposed in March 2018, is expected to affect about 15 million foreigners who apply for visas to enter the United States each year.

In addition to their social media histories, visa applicants are now asked for five years of previously used telephone numbers, email addresses, international travel and deportation status, as well as whether any family members have been involved in terrorist activities.

However, some diplomats and officials are likely to be exempted from the requirements.

“National security is our top priority when adjudicating visa applications, and every prospective traveller and immigrant to the United States undergoes extensive security screening,” the US-based news agency Associated Press quoted the US State Department as saying this.