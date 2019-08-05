Now, avail online ‘Lost and found’ service at Bhubaneswar airport

Bhubaneswar: Air passengers will no longer have to worry if they leave something behind while traveling as the Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) has launched online ‘lost and found’ service.

If any passenger leaves his/her valuables behind, the lost items at the BPIA can be viewed online on the webpage www.aai.aero/en/lost-found/item-list.

As per a recent development by Airports Authority of India (AAI), items found unclaimed at Airport will be updated on AAI website and can be viewed and claimed by a person online after obtaining a final confirmation from the Lost and Found section. The claimant can come to receive the items from Monday to Friday between 9.30 AM to 5.30 PM.

According to sources, the person can view the lost items in the lost and found the section of AAI website and after identifying the lost items the person can initiate claim from the link mentioned at the right side as “Initiate Claim”.

Once a confirmation link is sent by AAI ‘lost and found’ section, the claimant can proceed as mentioned in their mail wherein documents are to be uploaded such as boarding card, identity proof, authorisation letter (if item is being collected on behalf of someone) wherein size of the documents is to be less than 200 KB, sources added.