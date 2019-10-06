Novak Djokovic clinches Japan Open title

World number one Novak Djokovic clinched the Japan Open tennis title today defeating Australian qualifier John Millman 6-3, 6-2 in straight sets.

Djokovic, playing in his first Japanese competition, dominated throughout the game, to claim the trophy at the Ariake Colosseum at Tokyo.

Djokovic grabbed an early break in the first set to take a 3-1 lead with a series of sizzling serves and precision returns that had Millman scrambling across the baseline.

Djokovic never faced a breakpoint, while Millman managed to survive only one of four break points during the match.