Notre Dame cathedral inferno under control

Paris: The inferno in Notre Dame cathedral, the 850-year-old Unesco world heritage landmark in Paris, was contained on Tuesday, city’s fire brigade has confirmed.

The firefighters said the Cathedral’s main structure as well as its two towers were saved.

Media reports quoting fire brigade sources said:“The fire is completely under control. It is partially extinguished, there are residual fires to put out.”

According reports nearly 500 firefighters fought to prevent one of the bell towers from collapsing. Fire chief Jean-Claude Gallet said several invaluable artefacts were rescued from the burning cathedral.

The conflagration began at nearly 6.30 p.m. on Monday and enveloped Cathedral’s spectacular Gothic spire which dates back to the 13th century.

French President Emmanuel Macron praised firefighters for saving the Cathedral’s iconic facade and towers. He said :“the worst has been avoided”.

Macron urged the country to commit to rebuilding Notre Dame together. He announced an international fundraising campaign to raise money for the repairs.

The Notre Dame’s foundation stone was laid in 1163 by Pope Alexander III. It was completed in the 13th century.

Notre Dame is considered a feat of architecture as well as a major religious and cultural symbol of France. It is one of Paris’ most popular attractions that draws an estimated 13 million visitors a year.

It was the site of Napoleon Bonaparte’s coronation as Emperor in 1804.