Notorious drug smuggler Sabir Khan nabbed in Sambalpur

Sambalpur: Tightening its noose around drugs smugglers, police today nabbed a notorious drug smuggler in Sambalpur district.

The arrested accused has been identified as Sabir Khan.

Acting on reliable inputs about the drug peddler, a joint team of special squad and Town Police conducted a raid and apprehended the accused from Sambalpur.

As per police sources, as many as 15 different cases of crime are pending against Sabir in different police stations in Sambalpur.

Meanwhile, police are interrogating Sabir to elicit information whether he was operating independently or have links with any brown sugar smuggling gang.