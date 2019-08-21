Notorious criminal hurt in police firing in Cuttack, nabbed

Cuttack: A notorious criminal, identified as Manoj Patra alias Amit, was injured in a firing by police at Jagatpur in Cuttack city on Wednesday evening.

According to reports, a joint team of Commissionerate police and Special Squad zeroed in on the dreaded criminal this evening. However, Amit opened fire on the cops on seeing them approaching.

In retaliation, the police opened fire injuring Amit critically and subsequently nabbed him. Amit sustained bullet injuries on his right leg and was admitted to the SCB Medical College and Hospital here.

A gun, two bullets, four cartridges and a car was seized from his possession. Several criminal cases are pending against Amit at many other police stations in and around the city, the police said.