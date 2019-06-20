Notification for Plus-III admissions released

Bhubaneswar: The Higher Education Department of Odisha government today issued notification for admission into Plus III courses in various degree colleges.

As per the notification released by the Higher Education department, the students can apply in online formats for all the graduate courses across the State starting from June 24.

The last date for applying online is July 8.

The first cut-off mark will be declared on July 18. Similarly, the second round selection merit list will be out on August 5.

The classes will commence for the Plus III first-year students from August 24.

