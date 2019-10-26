Noted poet Dr Pradeep Dash Conferred 40th ‘Sarala Puraskar’

Noted poet Dr Pradeep Dash
Bhubaneswar: Noted poet Dr Pradeep Dash has been conferred 40th ‘Sarala Puraskar’ for his poetry work ‘Charu Chibar O Charjya’ at the Sarala Award function held in Bhubaneswar this evening.

Gracing the award function as the chief guest, Odisha Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal presented the award to the eminent poet along with a cash reward of Rs 5 lakh and a certificate.

Besides, eminent musician and Tabla maestro Pandit Hara Mohan Khuntia has been conferred Ila Panda Sangeet Samman. This apart, artist Lalat Mohan Pattnaik received the Ila Panda Chitrakala Samman.

Sarala Awards is instituted by IMFA’s charitable wing IMPaCT.

