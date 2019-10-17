Not against Savarkar, but his Hindutva ideology: Manmohan Singh

Mumbai: Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh said on Thursday that his party is not against Savarkar but his Hindutva ideology.

Singh said: “(Former PM) Indira Gandhi ji had issued a postal stamp commemorating Savarkar ji. So, we are not against Savarkar ji but the question is, we are not in favour of the Hindutva ideology that Savarkar ji patronised and stood for”.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that Savarkar’s values will be the basis for the nation building process.

The BJP in Maharashtra had earlier this week sought Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian award of the country, for Savarkar in its poll manifesto.