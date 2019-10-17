Not against Savarkar, but his Hindutva ideology: Manmohan Singh

National
By pragativadinewsservice
Not against Savarkar
10

Mumbai: Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh said on Thursday that his party is not against Savarkar but his Hindutva ideology.

Singh said: “(Former PM) Indira Gandhi ji had issued a postal stamp commemorating Savarkar ji. So, we are not against Savarkar ji but the question is, we are not in favour of the Hindutva ideology that Savarkar ji patronised and stood for”.

Related Posts

Fastest woman alive Carmelita Jeter delighted to see over…

West Bengal Government Committed To Alleviating Poverty:…

Inebriated youth enters lion enclosure in New Delhi, rescued…

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that Savarkar’s values will be the basis for the nation building process.

The BJP in Maharashtra had earlier this week sought Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian award of the country, for Savarkar in its poll manifesto.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Fastest woman alive Carmelita Jeter delighted to see over…

West Bengal Government Committed To Alleviating Poverty:…

Inebriated youth enters lion enclosure in New Delhi, rescued…

1 of 3,091