Nor’wester wreaks havoc in Kalahandi; minor girl hurt in lightning strike

Kalahandi: While Nor’wester rains wreaked havoc in various places in Kalahandi, a minor girl was critically injured after lightning struck in Kachaparada village under Koksara block in Kalahandi district yesterday.

The injured girl, identified as Sasmita Nayak (13) was sitting outside her home when thunderbolt under the effect of Nor’wester rains struck her leaving her critically injured. She was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital where she is undergoing treatment.

On the other hand, the rains accompanied by gusty wind and lightning uprooted trees and electrical poles on NH-26 in Koksara block following which vehicular communication and electricity connections were badly hit in the area.

A restoration team including police personnel have cleared the uprooted trees, sources said.