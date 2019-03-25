Nor’wester rain likely for three days in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Nor’wester rain is likely to lash several parts of Odisha for three days from today, the regional meteorological centre here predicted.

According to the observation of the meteorological centre, a trough extending up to 1.5 km above mean sea level runs from north Bihar to south Assam.

Under its impact, light rainfall has occurred at one or two places over the district of Malkangiri of south interior Odisha. Besides, shallow to moderate fog has occurred at a few places over the districts of coastal Odisha today.

On Tuesday (March 26), light rain or thundershower is likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Balasore, Kandhamal and Ganjam.

Besides, thunderstorm with gusty wind and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Jajpur, Bhadrak and Kendrapara.

Similarly, light rain or thundershower is likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsingpur, Nayagarh, Khurda and Puri on Wednesday (March 27).

Besides, thunderstorm with gusty wind and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur and Kendrapara.

Today, the highest temperature of 40 degrees Celsius was recorded in Malkangiri and the lowest temperature of 16.80 degrees Celsius was recorded in Keonjhar.