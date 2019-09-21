Northern Army commander reaches out to locals in south Kashmir

Jammu: The Northern Army commander Lt Gen Ranbir Singh has reached out to locals in south Kashmir which is being dubbed as the hotbed of militancy.

Lt Gen Singh has said that the army and the government are working towards restoring peace and ensuring overall development of the region.

The army commander has sought suggestions from the people to ensure a bright future for the youth of the valley during the interaction with a select group of community leaders.

Normal life across Kashmir continues to remain disrupted since the scrapping of the special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Lt Gen Singh said the government and the army want the boys and girls to get better education and good jobs.