North Korean leader personally oversaw launch of missile: Media reports

Pyongyang : The North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw latest launch and test of ‘new weapon’ personally, media reports quoting officials said.

North Korea’s official news agency ,KCNA , however did not specify the nature of the weapon tested in Saturday’s launch.

The missile launches — Saturday’s test was the fifth in two weeks — are in protest at regular US-South Korean war games already in progress. This has angered Pyongyang.

The media reports said Kim “mounted the observation post and guided the test-fire”. He has expressed “great satisfaction” with the result, the reports said.

Defence officials in Seoul said the missiles appeared to be short-range ballistic which were fired on Saturday from near the northeastern city of Hamhung.