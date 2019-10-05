North Korea, US officials to resume talks for Summit meet

Pyongyang: The US officials will resume nuclear talks with North Korea after latest missile test by the latter a few days ago, official sources said.

The reports said North Korea tested what it called a “super-large” rocket on Wednesday just hours after it said it was willing to resume talks with Washington.

North Korea claimed to have entered a new phase in its defence capability with Wednesday’s test of a submarine-launched ballistic missile described as the most provocative since Pyongyang began a dialogue with Washington in 2018.

Trump has said he sees no problem with a string of short-range rocket tests conducted previously by North Korea, while insisting his personal ties with the North’s leader remains good.