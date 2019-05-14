North Korea urges US to return detained cargo ship

Pyongyang: North Korea on Tuesday demanded the return of a cargo ship detained by US last week for violating international sanctions.

It was the first time a North Korean cargo vessel was seized by the US for sanctions violations.

North Korea has termed the seizure as “illegal act of robbery”.

The North Korean spokesperson has criticized the US move on Tuesday saying it was an outright violation of the spirit of a deal signed by leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump at their summit in Singapore last June.

The US Justice Department on Friday said it had taken possession of the North Korea-registered bulk carrier M/V Wise Honest, one year after it was detained in Indonesia, citing illicit sanctions-busting activities.

North Korea is sanctioned under multiple UN Security Council resolutions for its nuclear and missile programmes.