North Korea threatens to dismiss talks if US military moves continue

Pyongyang: North Korea said on Thursday that it will dismiss nuclear talks if US ‘hostile military moves’ continue and added it has “no interest” in dialogue.

The summit meeting between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Hanoi in February collapsed without an agreement.

North Korea has carried out several short-range missile tests in recent weeks in protest against annual US-South Korea joint military drills that it sees as a rehearsal for invasion.

The US President Donald Trump tweeted earlier this month that Kim had sent him a letter in which he expressed hope that talks would resume soon.