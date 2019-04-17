North Korea might be processing bomb fuel: US monitor

Pyongyang: Activities are detected at North Korea’s Yongbyon nuclear site indicating it might be processing bomb fuel since the collapse of summit with Washington.

A US monitor said on Wednesday that activity was detected at North Korea’s main nuclear site.

The Center for Strategic and International Studies said satellite imagery of the Yongbyon nuclear site on April 12 showed five railcars near its uranium enrichment facility and radiochemistry laboratory.

North Korea has already said it was mulling options for its diplomacy with the US. The North Korean leader said last week he was open to talks with Trump only if Washington came with the “proper attitude”.

Trump and Kim held their first landmark summit in Singapore last June. But, the summit ended with failure with a vaguely-worded deal on the “denuclearization of the Korean peninsula”.

According to reports, about 100 kilometres (60 miles) north of Pyongyang, Yongbyon is home to the country’s first nuclear reactor.

North Korea suspended nuclear and missile testing during the diplomatic process in 2018.