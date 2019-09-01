Srinagar: Despite ease in restrictions, normal life continues to remain affected in Kashmir Valley for the 28th consecutive day on Sunday, reports said.

The reports said restrictions were eased in 11 more police station areas of the valley.

Landline telephone services in 29 exchanges have been made functional in addition to the 47 already in operation, officials said.

The services continue to remain snapped in the commercial hub of Lal Chowk and Press Enclave here, the reports said.

The officials said that the situation remained peaceful across the valley on Saturday and no untoward incident was reported from anywhere. The authorities imposed restrictions on Friday across the Valley in view of the apprehensions of law and order problems after congregational prayers.

They said restrictions and barricades have been removed from most areas of the Valley, but deployment of security forces continued on the ground to maintain law and order.