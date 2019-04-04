Nomination Filing For Third Phase Elections In Odisha Concludes

Bhubaneswar: The filing of nominations for third phase elections in Odisha concluded today with 186 assembly candidates and 35 Lok Sabha candidates filing nomination on Thursday.

A total of 399 candidates have filed nominations for 42 Assembly, while 69 candidates have filed nominations for six LS seats which are going to polls in the third phase.

Similarly, 15 assembly and two LS nominations were filed today for the fourth phase elections in Odisha. While 33 candidates have filed nominations for 42 assembly seats, four candidates submitted their nomination papers for six LS seats going to the polls in the fourth phase.

In order to ensure smooth conduct of Assembly and Lok Sabha polls in the state, 7785 non-bailable warrants (NBWs) have been issued and 39,223 persons have been detained as per Sections 107/116 of the India Penal Code. Besides, 4698 licensed arms have been deposited with the district administrations, while 196 illegal arms and 1229.032 kilograms of explosive materials have been seized.

Moreover, 100376.470 block-litre liquor worth around Rs 3.13 crores and around Rs 1.68 crores cash have been seized by Flying Squad and Odisha Police till date. This apart, the excise department has seized Rs 37 lakhs from different places across the state.

With the Model Code of Conduct in force, a total of 22, 38,355 hoarding and posters have been removed from public places so far. Similarly, a total of 1,018,864 hoarding and posters have been removed from private properties.

As per reports, 575 poll-related complaints and information have been ascertained through the State Helpline no. 0674-2395015. Of the 683 complaints, received through c-VIGIL Application, a total of 587 have been resolved.

