Nominating Sadhvi Pragya as LS candidate is right decision: Amit Shah

Kolkata: BJP president Amit Shah has defended his party’s stand to nominate Sadhvi Pragya as Lok Sabha candidate saying the allegations against her are false.

Shah said the real culprits in the Malegaon blast case have evaded the law.

Sadhvi Pragya is the accused in the Malegaon blast case of 2008. She has been fielded by the BJP from Bhopal constituency.

He said the decision is absolutely right . The allegations against her are baseless.

Claiming that the “real culprits” were let off after being arrested, he said questions should be asked why they were released.

On the contentious NRC and the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, the BJP president said refugees need not worry after BJP returning to power.

The BJP will first bring the bill in Parliament and then implement the NRC across the country to weed out infiltrators, he added.

The refugees will be given citizenship and they will remain in this country with full dignity, he added.

He said the refugees should not pay heed to the misleading statements by Mamata Banerjee.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill was passed by the Lok Sabha on January 8 but was not tabled in Rajya Sabha where the BJP does not have majority, he added.

The BJP president said the returning officer concerned should look into the alleged discrepancies over citizenship and educational qualifications in Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s poll affidavit filed at Amethi.