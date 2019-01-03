Nokia 106 with 21 days battery life launched in India

Bhubaneswar: HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, on Thursday launched the Nokia 106 feature phone in India at Rs 1,299.

The Nokia 106 features colour display and long-lasting battery life which will deliver up to 21 days of standby time or 15 hours of talk time on a single charge.

The gadget will be available in India in dark grey colour across top mobile retailers in the country as well as on Nokia.com/phones.

“India is an important feature phone market. Consumers here seek outstanding battery life, a simple to use interface, and great durability from a trusted brand like Nokia. Nokia phones are synonymous with these qualities and we’re delighted to introduce the Nokia 106 to our feature phone portfolio and hope to continue to drive connectivity for millions of consumers here,” Ajey Mehta, Vice President and Country Head – India, HMD Global said.

The Nokia 106 features incredible battery life enabling you to talk from sunrise to sunset on a single charge. With up to 15.7 hours talk time and up to 21 days standby time, it won’t let you down. You can also use a micro-USB charger to power up your Nokia 106.

The Nokia 106 offers an iconic Nokia feature phone design in a tough polycarbonate body. Its inherent coloring means the colour runs through the material, which makes scratches less detectable. Thanks to the contoured design, the Nokia 106 fits perfectly in your hand. The carefully considered spacing between each button on the keymat, makes it easy to dial and text, even in the dark.

Featuring all your everyday essentials, it comes with the classic Snake Xenzia game and can store your entire address book with space to hold up to 2000 contacts. You can light your way with the LED torch, listen to your favorite radio stations with the FM radio and store up to 500 messages.