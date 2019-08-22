No students’ union election in Odisha this year

Bhubaneswar: The State Higher Education Department has decided not to conduct students’ union election in the degree colleges and state universities across Odisha this year.

In a notification issued today, Higher Education Secretary Saswat Mishra apprised about the department’s decision to all vice-chancellors of universities and principals of degree colleges

“In the larger interest of the students’ community, it has been decided by the State Government that Student Union Election shall not be conducted in State Universities and Degree Colleges, coming under the administrative control of Higher Education Department, in 2019,” the letter stated.

Instead of holding students’ union poll, the Higher Education department has decided for the nomination of students’ representatives to various bodies of universities/colleges.

“An alternative procedure for nominating students’ representatives to various bodies of universities/colleges, where students’ representation is required, shall be prescribed subsequently,” the letter further mentioned.